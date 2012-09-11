U.N. Television Selects Streamworks

Live video specialist Streamworks has announced that it will be working with the United Nations Department of Public Information to stream United Nations Television (UNTV) coverage of Security Council, the General Assembly, press conferences, special events and short-form documentaries produced by the United Nations.

UNTV content is currently available on the United Nations webcast portal and the partnership with Streamworks will allow UNTV to both improve quality of its feed and to expand the distribution of its content to any internet-enabled devices.

Dedicated fiber lines are currently being built at the United Nations Secretariat into Streamworks' global infrastructure; the system is expected to be operational in time for the start of the United Nations General Assembly.

"This partnership with Streamworks will enable us increase the transparency of what is going on at the United Nations," noted Stephane Dujarric, director, news and media division at the United Nations Department of Public Information in a statement. "Transparency is critical to the legitimacy and credibility of the organization. Streamworks will enable to reach new audiences, especially those viewing content on the web and mobile platforms."

Streamworks' other major clients include AP and YouTube.