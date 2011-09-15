UN Launches Info App

International news outlets have just gotten some new competition from a big brand in International circles: The UN.



The United Nations Foundation has launched a first-of-its-kind customizable mobile and tablet app that it says will aggregate and stream news feeds from UN agencies and programs in real time. But don't look for it to take on CNN International.



The idea is instead to enlist support and interest in the foundation's many worthy campaigns, including the "nothing but nets" mosquito netting drive and the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves.



"Just as open, social and real-time technologies are changing the UN's development and disaster relief work, the same technologies are redefining relationships between people and institutions," said UN Under-Secretary-General for Communications and Public Information Kiyo Akasaka. "Tools such as the UN Foundation's new app are critical to empower citizens to stay informed about the UN's work, to participate in the global conversation, and to support the push to realize the Millennium Development Goals."



UN "Messenger of Peace" Stevie Wonder, High School Musical star and UN Youth Champion Monique Coleman were among those that helped launch the new app at an event at UN headquarters Thursday.



The app is free, and available on Android, iPhone/iPad, and Windows Phone.