UN Denounces Killing of Journalists in Ukraine

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay called on authorities to investigate the killings of journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoysky, whose bodies were discovered earlier this month in the Ukranian cities of Yahidne and Bucha.



"The importance of reporters’ work informing local populations and the world of events on the ground in times of war cannot be overstated and their safety must be respected, in line with international law and the Geneva Conventions," said Azoulay.



Russia is currently being investigated for war crimes over its treatment of civilians in its unprovoked war on Ukraine.

According to the UNESCO, Nezhyborets was a video technician for TV broadcaster Dytynets while Zamoysky was a freelancer for various local news outlets, covering the war from his Facebook page.



The Committee to Protect Journalists cited a Facebook post by Nezhyborets April 6 that her brother was attempting to hide evidence of his work as a journalists when he was caught and taken away by Russian forces in March. He was later found in a shallow grave with gunshot wounds to his knees and his hands tied.



Zamoysky’s body was found on a Bucha street by Ukrainians after Russian forces withdrew, CPJ said.

“We are profoundly saddened by the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoysky in Ukraine, and call on Ukrainian authorities to promptly investigate and determine whether they were killed in retaliation for their work,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, in a statement.



According to CPJ, it has confirmed that at least seven journalists have died covering the war in Ukraine, not including Zamoysky and Nezhyborets given that CPJ is still investigating whether they were killed because of their work as journalists. ■