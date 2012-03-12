Ultraviolet Buying Cable Time In D.C. for Limbaugh/Romney Ad

D.C. cable outlets are getting a boost from the flap over Rush Limbaugh's comments about a birth control activist.

According to a group, ultraviolet, that has been collecting signatures on a petition to get Limbaugh's advertisers from dropping his popular radio show; it is taking out a 30-second ad on cable outlets in Washington trying to pressure GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney to distance himself from Limbaugh.

The ad is a spoof of a dating site that matches Romney and Limbaugh.