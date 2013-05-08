U.K.'s Sky News to Deploy Dejero Live+ Mobile Apps

The U.K. news channel Sky News has purchased a significant quantity of Dejero Live+ Mobile App licenses for its news operations.

Dejero's Live+ Mobile App is designed to deliver live or recorded video from an iOS device using the Wi-Fi and cellular connections of the device.

Combining that bandwidth allows higher quality live video transmission with lower latency than a single connection can provide.

In the run-up to the purchase, Sky ran extensive tests and used the newsgathering system in the first intercontinental live video interview using Dejero's Live+ Mobile App installed on an iPhone.

The product and support will be supplied by IDX Technology Europe, Dejero's exclusive U.K. distributor.

"Sky News is the latest example of a high-profile,

international news organization embracing Dejero's technology to strengthen its ability to bring high-quality live footage back to viewers that might have been difficult or impossible to capture before," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "We look forward to working with Sky News as it expands its mobile newsgathering capabilities."