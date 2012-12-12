U.K.'s Sky Acquires 'Revolution'

Sky in the U.K. has inked a deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution for the exclusive U.K. television rights to the rookie NBC drama series Revolution.

The deal was negotiated by Sarah Wright, BSkyB's controller of acquisitions and Lucy Criddle, senior acquisitions manager, Sky Entertainment.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. on this latest project from J.J. Abrams," noted Wright in a statement. "Our customers have always had a strong connection with J.J. Abrams event series and we're confident that Revolution will prove to be a monster hit with them following its record breaking debut in the US."

Sky1 HD has a long tradition of airing U.S. series in the U.K. market and has recently done well with Arrow, which has become its most successful U.S. drama to date.

Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International Television added in a statement that "Revolution is an amazing ratings success in the United States, so not surprisingly there has been enormous interest in bringing the series to U.K. audiences. This is a big-budget, compelling and exciting series perfectly matched for Sky1 HD."