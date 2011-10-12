U.K.'s ITV Selects Miranda iTX Solution

As part of a moved to IT-based content delivery, the U.K.'s largest commercial broadcaster, ITV, has selected Miranda Technologies iTX solution to streamline playout and content delivery.

"We are delighted to have entered an agreement with Miranda Technologies to support a core part of ITV's technology platform," noted Paul Dale, CTO of ITV in a statement.

Miranda's iTX system uses enterprise grade IT servers and software to unify and streamline ingest, media management, schedule management, asset management, automation, signal processing, master control, graphics and multi-format playout.

As part of the iTX deployment, all of the key playout processes will be simplified, creating a tight integration of Miranda's systems, including NVISION routing, Kaleido multi-viewers, and iControl Playout Manager facility monitoring.

That integration will allow a single ITV operator to monitor the entire content delivery chain and quickly respond to problems.