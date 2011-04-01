U.K.'s ionoco Opens U.S. Shop

International broadcast technology company, ionoco has set up an American subsidiary, ionoco Inc. and opened an office in Los Angeles to expand it already extensive work with U.S. TV production companies, particularly in the game show arena.

The managing director of ionoco, Simon Ingram, has been appointed president of the new U.S. subsidiary, ionoco Inc. Working with U.S. head of production, Holly Carter, he is overseeing the set up and operation of the US office as they recruit a local team over the next months.

"ionoco Inc., supported by our team in the U.K., will offer our U.S. clients the same highly creative yet cost-effective solutions they have come to expect from us, but with the added advantage of a local hub with strong connections to the American broadcast community," Ingram noted in a statement. "We've already enjoyed great success in the U.S. and establishing a permanent base ensures we can continue to fulfill our growing number of clients' creative technology needs."

The company's U.S. clients include: FremantleMedia, where it provides technology and services for such shows as Family Feud, Downfall, Million Dollar Password; Endemol USA (Million Dollar Money Drop, 1 vs. 100, 20 Q); Tactical Manoevre Productions (Live To Dance); Lock & Key Productions (Deal Or No Deal); Mark Burnett Productions (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader); The Gurin Company (Your Chance To Dance); Zoo Productions (Family Game Night); 495 Productions (Dance Your Ass Off); and Ish Entertainment (Approval Matrix).