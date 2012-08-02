UK's Channel 4 Selects FreeWheel's Ad Platform

The UK broadcaster Channel 4 is consolidating its video and display advertising operations on FreeWheel's Monetization Rights Management solution, a move that will allow one of the UK's largest broadcasters to more closely integrate the management of its on-air and digital advertising efforts.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Channel 4 will put its Channel 4, E4 and Film4 onto the MRM system and will also use the technology for its 4oD video on demand service, display advertising on its various network websites, and the video content it syndicates to YouTube and others.

"Our viewers understand our dedication to bringing content from Channel 4's network channels to digital platforms through our syndication efforts on iOS smartphones and tablets, gaming consoles like the Xbox 360 and PS3, and partner sites like YouTube," said Barry John, advertising operations and inventory controller at Channel 4. "FreeWheel's technology allows us to tie all of that together, so that we can better manage our ad selling process and maximize the revenue generated from our video content."

FreeWheel's MRM product will also provide Channel 4 with a variety of analytical tools for bolstering their ad efforts.

FreeWheel currently works with a number of U.S. players, including 21 of the top 25 cable networks and all of the major broadcast networks. The Channel 4 deal highlights the company's push to expand its international efforts, particularly in the UK market, where it already works with such key players as BSkyB.

"Our vision from the beginning has been to create and develop the necessary infrastructure that allows entertainment companies to profitably scale their content distribution to any and all platforms," said Doug Knopper, cofounder and co-CEO of FreeWheel. "There are many opportunities to do that internationally, and Channel 4 will be using FreeWheel's technology to do that in the burgeoning UK market."