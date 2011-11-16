UFC Launches Android App

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has launched a new mobile app for the Android platform, that will allow fans to stream live pay-per-view (PPV) matches via Android devices.

The launch deepens UFC's partnership with NeuLion, which developed the app and has been providing other technology and services for its digital efforts. In addition to Android devices, the PPV matches are now available on UFC.TV and Roku.

"Major sports brands and sports leagues understand that delivering mobile access for their content is key towards continued growth," noted Marc Sokol, executive VP at NeuLion, in a statement. "The new UFC TV Android app showcases how a dynamic sports brand can utilize mobile to further their relationship with their fans."