UFC 200 to Be Live-Streamed in 4K

The July 9 UFC 200 event will be available as a live stream in 4K for owners of 2015 and 2016 models of Sony HDR Ultra HD TVs, via the UFC app on Google Play. Only viewers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to stream the event in 4K.

Digital broadcast technology company NeuLion will handle the encoding and 4K streaming for the event, via its NeuLion Digital Platform. DirecTV customers will also be able to access the event in 4K via set-top box. The 4K stream will be delivered at 60 frames per second.

“To be the first company, with UFC, to deliver a UFC event, and particularly UFC 200, in 4K, live, to consumers is a huge milestone for us,” said Roy Reichbach, president and CEO of NeuLion, in a statement. “The digital experience we create with our partners like UFC is second-to-none. We are excited to build off this milestone and continue to make a huge impact in the digital industry with additional live OTT events in 4K.”

Edward Muncey, UFC senior VP of technology, added: “With a focus on the fan experience, we are excited to provide our fans with the option to watch this historic event. NeuLion has constantly helped us push the envelope with new technology, new features and new services. This is just another way to ensure that together, with DirecTV, we are delivering a best-in-class digital experience.”