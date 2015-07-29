UEI Hits 150 Million Devices With QuickSet

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), a major provider of universal remote control technologies, has announced that it has hit a notable milestone with its QuickSet platform, which is now being used by more than 150 million devices around the world.

The QuickSet software and web services platform allows a variety of smart devices to control home entertainment systems and can be embedded in set-top boxes, connected TVs, media devices, game consoles, smartphones, tablets and other devices to unify and simplify access to content.

In a statement, Lou Hughes, executive VP of the Americas at UEI noted that “the beauty of this solution is that the remote sets up automatically. No more entering IR device codes on the remote or searching for them on the internet or testing codes to see what works. You connect the service provider set-top box to the TV and it just works.”

QuickSet is currently used by EchoStar, Dish, DirecTV, Microsoft’s Xbox and other video service operators, with about 10 million new devices being added each month, the company reports.