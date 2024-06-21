UEFA Euro 2024, College World Series: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 22-23)

Conference foes Texas A&M and Tennessee will meet in the College World Series finals.

The College World Series and the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament highlight the list of live TV sports events airing and streaming this weekend.

ESPN on Saturday airs Game 1 of the College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M in a battle of two SEC powerhouses. ABC on Sunday will air Game 2 of the best-of-five series.

On the soccer field, Fox will continue its live coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament on Saturday with coverage of the Turkey-Portugal and Belgium-Romania matches and on Sunday with the Switzerland-Germany match. Also on Sunday, FS1 will televise the Scotland-Hungary game.

In the NWSL, Ion Saturday will air a doubleheader featuring the San Diego Wave FC-Houston Dash and Angel City FC-Bay FC matches. On Sunday, ESPN will televise the Washington-New Jersey/New York matchup.

On the basketball court, ESPN on Saturday will air the WNBA match between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty, and on Sunday will televise the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game. On Saturday and Sunday, the Big3 basketball league takes center court on CBS.

On the links, The CW will offer weekend coverage of The LIV Golf Nashville event at The Grove, while CBS and Golf Channel will televise the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship, and NBC and Golf Channel will air the Women’s PGA Championship.

On the MLB front, Roku TV will stream a Sunday morning matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs.