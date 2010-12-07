UBS Conference: Ad Growth Continues at Viacom

Coming off a strong third quarter domestic ad revenue growth, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said that ad sales, up 8% in the period, should rise even higher in the fourth quarter.

Dauman wouldn't say how much sales will rise, but added it would be an improvement over the previous quarter. Ad rev also rose 4% in the second quarter and 1% in the first quarter.

Dauman said strong ratings are helping to drive results.

He added Viacom is gearing up for the next upfront ad presentations, adding that the media giant is gaining share in sectors that haven't been strong for it in the past - like automotive and financial services. Traditionally strong areas for Viacom networks - technology, media, toys and games - are all performing strongly, which fueled his optimism.

