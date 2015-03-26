U-verse’s 75-Meg Tier Lands in Houston

AT&T U-verse announced that it has launched its new 75 Mbps (downstream) U-verse Internet tier in Houston, where the telco competes with incumbent MSOs such as Comcast.

The launch follows recent expansions of the faster tier in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, La.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Mobile, Ala.; and South Bend, Ind. AT&T has also launched the 75-meg service, which is paired with an 8 Mbps upstream, in Augusta, Ga.; Charleston, S.C.; Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Fla.; Monterey and Sacramento, Calif.; and St. Louis, Mo.

In Houston, the introductory price for the new tier starts at $39.95 per month when bundled with other U-verse services. It has been selling for $74.95 per month as a stand-alone service in other markets.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.