U-verse Counters Netflix With Movie VOD Package

AT&T is launching U-verse Screen Pack, a $5 monthly

subscription video-on-demand for watching unlimited movies on TV and other

devices, aiming to provide an alternative to Netflix, Redbox Instant by Verizon

and other over-the-top video services.

The telco also introduced two new U-verse TV apps, available

for no extra charge: PacketVideo's Twonky Beam for accessing personal videos on

TV, and Pix & Flix for viewing photos.

U-verse TV Screen Pack customers will get unlimited playback

of movies on U-verse TV, Uverse.com and on the U-verse app for tablets and

smartphones.

At launch, the AT&T U-verse Screen Pack will include

movies from major studios, with more titles added on an ongoing basis. The

telco did not provide examples of titles available through the service.

