U-verse Counters Netflix With Movie VOD Package
AT&T is launching U-verse Screen Pack, a $5 monthly
subscription video-on-demand for watching unlimited movies on TV and other
devices, aiming to provide an alternative to Netflix, Redbox Instant by Verizon
and other over-the-top video services.
The telco also introduced two new U-verse TV apps, available
for no extra charge: PacketVideo's Twonky Beam for accessing personal videos on
TV, and Pix & Flix for viewing photos.
U-verse TV Screen Pack customers will get unlimited playback
of movies on U-verse TV, Uverse.com and on the U-verse app for tablets and
smartphones.
At launch, the AT&T U-verse Screen Pack will include
movies from major studios, with more titles added on an ongoing basis. The
telco did not provide examples of titles available through the service.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.