U-Verse Adds New Program Discovery Features

AT&T’s U-verse TV offering has added new features designed to help subscribers more easily find new shows and personalize their content.

One new feature, What’s Trending, shows users a list of the most popular shows being watched in your area and allows them to change channels and go directly to the show from the list, which is updated every few minutes.

The other new feature, On Demand Recommendations, provides personalized suggestions for TV shows and movies that might interest the user. On Demand Recommendations also allows subscribers to discover new titles based on what they watch; find similar titles with the “More like this” feature; rate what they’ve watched; and see what is the most popular movies and TV shows.

“With such extensive live and on demand offerings on U-verse TV, we wanted to give customers an easy way to discover and watch the content they want,” said Mel Coker, chief marketing officer, AT&T Home Solutions in a statement. “What’s Trending and On Demand Recommendations are great examples of how we’re making TV-watching personalized for our U-verse customers.”