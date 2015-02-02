Twitter Sets Super Bowl Record

Super Bowl XLIX produced a social media maelstrom as Twitter recorded more than 28.4 million tweets worldwide during the New England Patriots’ 28-24 defeat of defending champs, the Seattle Seahawks, making it the most-tweeted Super Bowl on record.

Totals from #SB49 —from kickoff through 30 minutes after the clock expired— was good enough to surpass the 24.1 million tweets generated during last year's he 2013 Super Bowl matchup between the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, according to Twitter.

But soccer still has a bigger grip on sports fans around the world, as tweets from #SB49 weren’t enough to break the current Twitter record for a sporting event, when the social network handled 35.6 million tweets during Germany’s beatdown of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals on July 8. Twitter traffic from last night’s game also did not surpass the 32.1 million tweets generated during the World Cup finals match between Germany and Argentina on July 13, 2014.

Malcom Butler’s interception of Russell Wilson with 20 seconds remaining to seal the win was the most tweeted moment of the live telecast, generating 395,000 tweets per minute. That was followed by the end of the game (379,000 tweets per minute), and the end of Katy Perry’s halftime performance (284,000 tweets per minute).

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.