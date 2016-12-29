Twitter, Periscope Do a 360

Periscope joined the 360-degree crowd this week by allowing users to join live 360 videos being delivered via Periscope and Twitter.

Live 360 videos features on Twitter and Periscope will be marked with a special badge, indicating to viewers that they can alter the point of view by moving their smartphones or scrolling around the screen, Periscope noted in this blog post.

Earlier this month, Twitter added a feature for iOS and Android that lets users create and tweet Periscope-powered live video directly from the Twitter app.

Periscope said it’s testing live 360 broadcasts with a “small group of partners” and expects to roll out the feature more broadly in the coming weeks.

