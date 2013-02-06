Twitter Nets Bluefin

Twitter announced late Tuesday that it had acquired Bluefin

Labs, a startup that analyzes social media activity related to TV and sells

that data to advertisers, agencies and TV networks including CBS, Turner

Broadcasting System, Fox and Discovery Communications.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Privately held Twitter

is paying between $90 million and $100 million for Bluefin, according to

multiple reports.

"We believe that Bluefin's data science capabilities and

social TV expertise will help us create innovative new ad products and consumer

experiences in the exciting intersection of Twitter and TV," Twitter chief

operating officer Ali Rowghani wrote in a blog post.

According to Twitter, the Bluefin acquisition will build on

its exclusive

partnership with Nielsen, announced in December. Under that deal, the

companies plan to develop the Nielsen Twitter TV Rating, based on the platform

developed by SocialGuide, which Nielsen

acquired last fall.

