Twitter Media Head Chloe Sladden Leaves

Twitter media head Chloe Sladden, who had been overseeing the company’s widespread alliances with media and TV companies, has left the company on June 12 after tweeting that “now it’s time for my next chapter.”

The move followed news that COO Ali Rowghani had left Twitter earlier in the day amid disagreements with the company’s CEO Dick Costolo and a reorganization of some executive duties, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In recent months, the company has struggled to match investors’ expectations following its hugely successful IPO. The stock closed at $36.79 on June 12 after trading as high as $73.31 on December 30, 2013.