Twitter Launches Curator Tool for Media Publishers

Twitter has introduced Curator, a free tool that makes it easier to incorporate tweets and Vines onto TV, Web and mobile devices.

Curator, which launched Tuesday, is designed for media publishers (think production companies, broadcasters, news organizations and local governments) to more efficiently and effectively search, filter and curate content on Twitter that they can later show on any screen. Publishers are now able to generate more complex searches, filtered by even more categories such as follower counts, location and language, and more smoothly transfer content to collections for later TV, Web or mobile use.

In its announcement, Twitter said the tool has produced large gains in audience engagement, participation and attention in testing.