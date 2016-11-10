Twitter COO Steps Down

Twitter late Nov. 9 announced that company COO Adam Bain is leaving the company, with CFO Anthony Noto filling the spot. Twitter has begun looking for a new CFO.

Noto has been Twitter’s CFO since mid-2014, and will be in charge of Twitter’s live content business, global ad sales, partnerships and business development. Bain is helping Noto transition into the new role.

"Since joining Twitter in 2010, Adam has built an amazing team and a global business from the ground up," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in a statement. "I’m grateful to Adam for everything he's done for Twitter, and for his leadership and friendship over the years. I can't wait to see what he does next!"

Bain added: “It has been a privilege and honor to work alongside Jack and the entire Twitter team to help build one of the world's most unique and powerful platforms that exists today. The past six years have been incredible and I'm inspired by what Twitter has become and what it will be in the future. Anthony and I have worked side by side since he joined Twitter in July 2014 and I have full faith in what he and the teams will accomplish in the future."