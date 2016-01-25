Twitter CEO Tweets Exec Shift Details

Jack Dorsey, named Twitter’s permanent CEO in October 2015, used the social network Sunday to announce the departure of a handful of top brass amid an ongoing restructuring.

In a tweet issued Sunday night, Dorsey announced that Kevin Weil, head of product; Katie Stanton, head of media; Alex Roetter, senior VP of engineering; and Skip Schipper, VP of human resources, had “chosen to leave the company” and that “[a]ll four will be taking some well-deserved time off. I’m personally grateful to each of them for everything they’ve contributed to Twitter and our purpose in the world.”

Dorsey also announced that COO Adam Bain will be expanding his plate, including the added responsibility for Twitter’s “revenue-related” product teams, the media team and the HR team on an “interim basis.”

