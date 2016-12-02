Twitter Buys Social Media Startup, Hires New Product VP

Twitter said it is buying social app startup, Yes Inc., and naming Yes CEO Keith Coleman to the post of vice president of product.

Coleman will slot into a role last held by Kevin Weil, who left Twitter in January and is now head of product at Instagram.

Coleman, an exec late of Google, will report to CTO Adam Messinger, who made note of the hire on his company’s social networking platform.

Financial terms of Twitter’s acquisition of Yes were not announced. In announcing the deal, Palo Alto-based Yes Inc. said it will be shutting down its apps, Frenzy and WYD, in the coming weeks.

