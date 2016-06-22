Twitter Bulks Up Video Capabilities

With video becoming more core to its strategy, Twitter announced this week that it now lets users send video tweets up to 140 seconds long, up from the previous limit of 30 seconds, while also snapping up a startup that will help the social networking giant deliver sharper video and images.

“Video is becoming increasingly central to the real-time conversations happening on Twitter – video Tweets on Twitter have increased by over 50% since the beginning of 2016,” Jeremy Rishel, head of product development for creators at Twitter, announced Tuesday in this blog post.

The update has been applied to Twitter for iOS and Android and at twitter.com and will be coming soon to Twitter for Mac and Windows. Notably, “select publishers” will still be able to post videos on Twitter up to 10 minutes long.

Rishel added that, starting with a small group of creators, Vine will also enable videos of up to 140 seconds, a move that turns “the six second Vine into a trailer for a bigger story.”

