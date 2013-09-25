Twitter and Its Impact on TV Ratings is Subject of Thursday Webinar

Nielsen recently announced a link between Twitter and TV viewing in a study showing the volume of tweets causes "statistically significant changes in live TV ratings." The company is also about to unveil a new “Nielsen Twitter TV Rating.”

Attendees can learn more about the convergence of TV and the social medium during the webinar, "How Can Social Media Help TV ratings?" Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. ET, the discussion will be moderated by Jill Goldsmith, a New York media and financial writer, who has served as the business editor and bureau chief of Variety and has worked at the Hollywood Reporter and Dow Jones.



