Twitch Grabs Gaming Content Company Curse

Amazon-owned video game streaming service Twitch has acquired multimedia and gaming tech company Curse, giving Twitch access to 30-million plus visitors to Curse’s websites, video and social media channels and desktop app.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We've long been fans of Curse, which is an innovator in the games industry with a strong culture built around its offerings — from Curse Voice and Curse Client to Gamepedia," said Twitch CEO Emmett Shear in a statement. "While it's still early days for Twitch and Curse, we’re kindred spirits in many ways and are looking forward to working together to enhance our users' gaming experience."

The decade-old, San Francisco-based Curse company offers news, databases, guides and general information about video games and was originally founded as a website to organize add-on content for the popular World of Warcraft franchise. In addition to Curse.com, the company operates Gamepedia, LoLNexus, MutHead and other video game-specific online communities.

"We here at Curse have been avid gamers and Twitch users for quite a long time, so we're thrilled to be joining the Twitch family," said Hubert Thieblot, CEO of Curse. “I’m really excited to see how we can bring Curse services into the Twitch network, and provide an unparalleled experience to both Curse and Twitch users. This is going to be terrific for the millions of players who use Curse, and for the larger gaming community.”