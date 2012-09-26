TWC: We Are Offering Must-Have K.C. Sports to Google Fiber TV

Time Warner Cable said it's offering "must-have" regional

sports content on its Metro Sports network in the Kansas City area to Google at

fair and reasonable prices -- but the MSO indicated it won't provide other

local programming such as high school sports for the Internet giant's

fiber-based IPTV service.

In a Sept. 21 filing

with the Federal Communications Commission, Google said it was having

difficulty obtaining "must-have" live regional sports content.

The TWC-owned Metro Sports channel broadcasts college

basketball and high school games in the Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City,

Kan., markets. Google is planning to connect homes in 180 neighborhoods in the

area to offer 1 Gbps Internet speeds and a next-generation TV service. Metro Sports

is available on TWC, Comcast and Knology of Kansas (formerly Sunflower

Broadband).

Asked to respond, Time Warner Cable said in a statement:

"TWC has absolutely offered, and continues to offer, what the FCC describes as

Metro Sports' â€˜must-have' live regional sports programming -- men's and women's

Division I basketball -- at fair and reasonable prices. As for the remaining

programming on Metro Sports, we have long invested in local programming, and

[Google is] welcome to do the same."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.