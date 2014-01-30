TWC Unveils Three-Year Ops Plan

Time Warner Cable came out with both guns blazing Thursday morning, unveiling a three-year plan to bring the cable giant back to positive customer growth through a mixture of better customer service, better products and more efficient operations.

In a 90-minute presentation to analysts Jan. 30 that also included its official fourth quarter and year-end results, TWC chairman and CEO Rob Marcus said that he has challenged his team to add 1 million residential customer relationships in the next three years.

Marcus and a handful of TWC execs spent the next hour-and-a-half detailing some of its initiatives – including more than doubling commercial services revenue to $5 billion by 2018, reducing truck rolls and service calls significantly, boosting shareholder returns and improving the overall customer experience.

