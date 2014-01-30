TWC Unveils Three-Year Ops Plan
Time Warner Cable came out with both guns blazing Thursday morning, unveiling a three-year plan to bring the cable giant back to positive customer growth through a mixture of better customer service, better products and more efficient operations.
In a 90-minute presentation to analysts Jan. 30 that also included its official fourth quarter and year-end results, TWC chairman and CEO Rob Marcus said that he has challenged his team to add 1 million residential customer relationships in the next three years.
Marcus and a handful of TWC execs spent the next hour-and-a-half detailing some of its initiatives – including more than doubling commercial services revenue to $5 billion by 2018, reducing truck rolls and service calls significantly, boosting shareholder returns and improving the overall customer experience.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.