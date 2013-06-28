TWC TV App to Play on Xbox 360 This Summer

Time Warner Cable will launch its TWC TV app on the popular

Xbox 360 console "later this summer," as part of an agreement announced between

the MSO and Microsoft on Friday.

The deal will give authenticated TWC subscribers the ability

to stream a lineup of about 300 live TV channels to the Xbox 360, and navigate

that lineup using the voice- and gesture-based Kinect system. The TWC TV app for

the Xbox 360 will not offer VOD content from the MSO when it is launched, a

Time Warner Cable spokesman said. As it is with similar TV Everywhere apps

offered on the console by Comcast and HBO, the TWC TV version will only be

available to Xbox 360 users who also subscribe to the Xbox Live Gold service.

The announcement about this "landmark deal" between

Microsoft and TWC also referenced the Xbox One, a new console

set to launch later this year that will enable Microsoft to overlay its own

guide on live TV feeds and attempt to turn the device into the home's primary

entertainment hub. Microsoft will try to pull off this "instant switching"

trick using a content-protected pass-through approach that will require users

to tether the Xbox One to an MSO-supplied set-top using an HDMI cord.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.