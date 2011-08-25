TWC Sees Pre-Irene Bump in Digital Traffic

With Hurricane Irene moving towards the U.S., The Weather Channel is seeing a bump in usage of its digital platforms, with its weather.com site on track to hit 90 million to over 100 million page views for Thursday.

TWC mobile web site also saw more than 9.7 million page views on Wednesday (Aug. 24) and 8.1 million on Tuesday (Aug. 23) and its new initiative, The Weather Channel Social, is seeing an increase in weather-related Tweets.

Significant weather events can generate more than two million tweets on Twitter.

Linear TV viewing was also up, the company reported.

The Weather Channel is pre-empting long-form programming to cover Hurricane Irene and has stationed a number of on-camera meteorologists throughout points in Hurricane Irene's path along the East Coast.

Online at weather.com/hurricane, the company is providing a wide variety of hurricane-related content, videos, maps, forecasts and analysis as well as tips on hurricane preparedness and live chats.

TWC App is also proving access to severe weather alerts and coverage and its The Weather Channel Social effort is providing highly localized, filtered tweets about weather and its impact in local areas.