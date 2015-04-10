TWC Ready to ‘Maxx’ Out in Charlotte

Time Warner Cable said it has kicked off “TWC Maxx” upgrades in Charlotte, N.C. The improvements are for an all-digital project that will clear the way for faster broadband speeds and more advanced video services that includes a new “enhanced” HD-DVR.

TWC is getting the initiative off the ground in a market that is also being targeted by AT&T, which plans to roll out its 1-Gig-capable “GigaPower” platform there, and Google Fiber, which recently tagged Charlotte as an area for expansion.

TWC said the analog-reclamation process will start this summer in Charlotte, including surrounding areas such as Albemarle, Badin, Boiling Springs, Cherryville, Matthews, Monroe, Statesville, Wadesboro, Waxhaw and Weddington.

