TWC Opens New National Data Center

Time Warner Cable took to its corporate blog to announce the grand opening of its new National Data Center in Centennial, Colo., a facility that complements TWC’s data center in Charlotte, N.C.

TWC opened National Data Center East in 2012, and following the completion of National Data Center West in December, brought it online over the weekend, TWC integrated communications manager Ryan Kelly noted in this blog post.

Together, those facilities service TWC’s “entire footprint from Maine to Hawaii,” alongside the ability to handle growth for “years to come,” he added.

