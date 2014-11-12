TWC Makes a Telemedicine Connection

Expanding its reach into a new growth market, Time Warner Cable Business Class has inked a deal to help TWCBC remotely provide care to patients throughout the state.

OhioHealth, a nationally-recognized, not-for-profit system of healthcare facilities based in central Ohio, is relying on TWCBC for video, phone and data services, and powering its telemedicine program using an MSO-supplied 100 Mbps point-to-point Ethernet Private Line (EPL) fiber circuits that are connecting 50 care sites, 300 Mbps Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) at the organization’s headquarters, and broadband links up to 100 Mbps to connect its smaller offices.

That combination, TWCBC noted, gives OhioHealth, which has 11 member hospitals and more than 50 ambulatory and surgery centers, primary care and specialty practices, the speed and capacity for applications such as streaming two-way audio and video.

