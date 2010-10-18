TWC Lines Up forESPN Online Kick
Time
Warner Cable subscribers will be able to log in to watch the linear ESPN channel
online -- and access additional programming on ESPN3.com -- as early as Oct.
25, while the MSO separately has launched a service to let subs remotely manage
their DVRs over the Web.
Time Warner
Cable customers must sign in for each of the services through the cable
operator's "My Services" portal at http://myservices.timewarnercable.com.
The "TV
Everywhere" services with ESPN are part
of the larger agreement among TWC, Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN
struck last month.
Under the deal,
the authenticated service will provide Time Warner Cable customers who
subscribe to a video package containing ESPN online access to the linear
channel, according to ESPN spokeswoman Amy Phillips. TWC and Bright House
customers who subscribe to both broadband and a cable TV package with ESPN also
will have access to ESPN3.com, the sports programmer's live sports portal that
carries 3,500 events annually.
Meanwhile, Time
Warner Cable has launched the Remote DVR manager in five markets, director of
digital communications Jeff Simmermon wrote in a blog post Monday.
