TWC Lines Up forESPN Online Kick

Time

Warner Cable subscribers will be able to log in to watch the linear ESPN channel

online -- and access additional programming on ESPN3.com -- as early as Oct.

25, while the MSO separately has launched a service to let subs remotely manage

their DVRs over the Web.

Time Warner

Cable customers must sign in for each of the services through the cable

operator's "My Services" portal at http://myservices.timewarnercable.com.

The "TV

Everywhere" services with ESPN are part

of the larger agreement among TWC, Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN

struck last month.

Under the deal,

the authenticated service will provide Time Warner Cable customers who

subscribe to a video package containing ESPN online access to the linear

channel, according to ESPN spokeswoman Amy Phillips. TWC and Bright House

customers who subscribe to both broadband and a cable TV package with ESPN also

will have access to ESPN3.com, the sports programmer's live sports portal that

carries 3,500 events annually.

Meanwhile, Time

Warner Cable has launched the Remote DVR manager in five markets, director of

digital communications Jeff Simmermon wrote in a blog post Monday.

