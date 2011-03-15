TWC iPad App To Stream 30 Channels Inside Subs' Homes
Time Warner Cable on Tuesday is set to debut an app for Apple's iPad that
will let customers watch 30 live channels over their home Wi-Fi networks, at no
extra charge for those who take both broadband and expanded basic or higher
video service.
A full list of the channels was not available at press time. The free
TWCable TV app for the iPad will work only via a customer's home network.
