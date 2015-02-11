TWC IntelligentHome Takes Online Retail Angle

Time Warner Cable has extended support for certain “smart” devices sold at BestBuy.com while also announcing new pricing and packaging for its IntelligentHome automation and security service.

On the retail front, TWC said it now supports a set self-install components sold online by BestBuy, including the Kwikset SmartCode door lock, LG Electronics’s Wireless LED Smart light bulbs, and GE’s Zigbee in-wall light switches, which can be controlled by the user’s laptop, IntelligentHome touchscreen or smartphone.

“With the explosion of new, connected devices in the marketplace, we’ve built our IntelligentHome platform to be as open and flexible as possible,” said Adam Mayer, VP of Time Warner Cable IntelligentHome, in a statement. “We want our customers to be able to seamlessly integrate the devices they want the most. The new self-install door lock and lighting features available online are just a sampling of what’s possible with the interconnected smart home operating on an open and flexible platform.”

