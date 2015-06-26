TWC Execs Set to Reap Big Money Rewards

Who says good things don’t come to those who wait?

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus is set to reap $91.95 million in cash, stock and other benefits as a result of his company’s merger with Charter Communications, according to documents filed with the Securtites and Exchange Commission Friday.

That payday — $21.8 million in cash, $67.1 million in equity, $365,000 in perquisites and $2.6 million in “other” — is a 15% premium to the $80 million Marcus would have received had TWC’s earlier merger plans with Comcast panned out. Comcast terminated its merger with TWC on April 24, after it became apparent the deal would not pass regulatory muster.

