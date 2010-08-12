TWC Developing An iPad App For TV, Too
Time Warner Cable has developed a prototype of an iPad application
that serves as a portal to navigate TV content, and the MSO imagines the
project will evolve into a way for subscribers to access "TV
Everywhere" content and share it on social networks, as well as let
third-party partners access cable programming.
In the future, "I think you're going to see a greater variety of user
interfaces, some of which our company may design, some others will be
designed by third parties because we need to open this up to the most
creativity we can get," Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt said in an
interview about the project that the MSO posted on YouTube.
TWC director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon posted info on the project and links to the videos in a blog posting Tuesday. The operator has not disclosed when the iPad app will become available.
