TWC Developing An iPad App For TV, Too

Time Warner Cable has developed a prototype of an iPad application

that serves as a portal to navigate TV content, and the MSO imagines the

project will evolve into a way for subscribers to access "TV

Everywhere" content and share it on social networks, as well as let

third-party partners access cable programming.

In the future, "I think you're going to see a greater variety of user

interfaces, some of which our company may design, some others will be

designed by third parties because we need to open this up to the most

creativity we can get," Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt said in an

interview about the project that the MSO posted on YouTube.

TWC director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon posted info on the project and links to the videos in a blog posting Tuesday. The operator has not disclosed when the iPad app will become available.

