TWC, Common Sense Media Team on Internet Safety Campaign
Time Warner Cable has committed $1 million to promote a new
Internet safety campaign it is launching this month -- June is Internet Safety
Month -- in conjunction with Common Sense Media.
The campaign will include supporting Common Sense's Digital
Passport mobile app, as well as PSAs and supporting materials and a new website,
www.websafety.twc.com. The campaign
will help kids deal with issues including safety and security, bullying,
privacy and piracy.
"We are proud to partner with Common Sense Media to help
families teach their kids fun yet invaluable lessons about how to safely use
technologies such as the Internet," said Glenn Britt, CEO of Time Warner Cable
in a statement. "Children can be more exposed to the digital world when out of
school, so this summer is an opportune time for parents to use Digital Passport
and our new website to talk to their kids about this important issue. June is
Internet Safety Month and Time Warner Cable wants our customers, and everyone,
to be safe online."
With TWC's financial support, according to a company
spokesman, Common Sense will make the Digital Passport mobile app for Android
and iOS platforms free to the public through the end of August. The app is a
digital literacy tool that features games, videos and other material about
online safety and responsibility. It had previously been a Web-based tool only
available to schools and educators.
The app is available on Google
Play and iTunes.
