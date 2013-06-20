TWC, Common Sense Media Team on Internet Safety Campaign

Time Warner Cable has committed $1 million to promote a new

Internet safety campaign it is launching this month -- June is Internet Safety

Month -- in conjunction with Common Sense Media.

The campaign will include supporting Common Sense's Digital

Passport mobile app, as well as PSAs and supporting materials and a new website,

www.websafety.twc.com. The campaign

will help kids deal with issues including safety and security, bullying,

privacy and piracy.

"We are proud to partner with Common Sense Media to help

families teach their kids fun yet invaluable lessons about how to safely use

technologies such as the Internet," said Glenn Britt, CEO of Time Warner Cable

in a statement. "Children can be more exposed to the digital world when out of

school, so this summer is an opportune time for parents to use Digital Passport

and our new website to talk to their kids about this important issue. June is

Internet Safety Month and Time Warner Cable wants our customers, and everyone,

to be safe online."

With TWC's financial support, according to a company

spokesman, Common Sense will make the Digital Passport mobile app for Android

and iOS platforms free to the public through the end of August. The app is a

digital literacy tool that features games, videos and other material about

online safety and responsibility. It had previously been a Web-based tool only

available to schools and educators.

The app is available on Google

Play and iTunes.