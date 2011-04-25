TWC Clicks iPad App Channel Count Up To 73

Time Warner Cable has added 14 more networks including several from Discovery Communications, Fox and Turner Broadcasting System to its iPad streaming app -- while Viacom is still sitting out pending resolution of its breach-of-contract lawsuit against the cable operator over the app.

On Friday, TWC added the ability for iPad users to watch live feeds of: Discovery's Science Channel, Investigation Discovery, OWN - the Oprah Winfrey Network, Planet Green, Military Channel and HD Theater; Fox's NatGeo Wild and Fox Business Network; Turner's Cartoon Network and TCM; A&E Television Networks' Lifetime West; GSN; TV Guide Network; and EWTN Global Catholic Network.

With the expanded lineup, Time Warner Cable expects to add the ability to define and sort the TV listings view by channel favorites in an update slated for this summer, director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon wrote in a blog posting. With 73 channels, "it makes scrolling through a guide pretty laborious," he wrote. "One of our product people told me that she likens the motion you have to make to find the right channel to that of a cat unspooling some toilet paper."

Time Warner Cable still has a ways to go to match Cablevision Systems, whose Optimum for iPad app offers a lineup of about 300 live TV channels and more than 2,200 video-on-demand selections.

