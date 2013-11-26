TWC, Bright House Get Showtime Anytime
Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks are the latest pay-TV providers to gain access to Showtime Anytime, the premium programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere service.
The service — which includes on-demand access to series such as Homeland,Dexter, Ray Donovan andMasters of Sex, and the live feeds of Showtime’s East and West coast feeds — runs on PC browsers, iPhones, iPads, Android-powered phones and tablets, and the Amazon Kindle Fire.
Access to those apps comes almost three months after TWC and CBS ended their protracted retrans squabble and signed a deal that included Showtime Anytime rights.
