TWC Blames Video Processing Gear For Temporary Loss of Super Bowl SD Feed
Time Warner Cable said an issue with video processing equipment was the culprit behind a temporary loss of the cable’s operator’s standard-definition Fox (KTTV) feed in Los Angeles that caused a batch of viewers in southern California to miss about an hour of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos.
The interruption occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time during a commercial break during the second quarter of the game, and came back at about 5:56 p.m., The Los Angeles Times reported. The interruption did not affect TWC’s HD feed of KTTV or Fox Deportes, Fox's Spanish-language network.
“Throughout tonight’s Super Bowl telecast, our HD signal remained intact, so most Time Warner Cable viewers were unaffected by a technical issue that caused a loss of our SD signal in Southern California,” TWC said in a statement. “Our engineers resolved the issue as quickly as possible, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this caused our customers.”
