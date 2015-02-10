TWC, BlackArrow Target IP-VOD

Taking more direct aim at connected devices and the broader cross-platform world of video, BlackArrow said it has deployed dynamic ad insertion (DAI) capabilities for on-demand content that is delivered to tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles and laptops.

Time Warner Cable, which already works with BlackArrow to insert ads into linear TV piped in to traditional set-tops as well as IP-connected devices, is the first BlackArrow MSO partner to take advantage of the its IP-VOD capabilities, the vendor said.

Early on, TWC is supporting DAI via its authenticated TWC TV app for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and is expected to extend support to the MSO’s other supported platforms, including Samsung smart TVs, Xbox 360, and Roku players. TWC, which is in the process of merging with Comcast, also supports IP-based live and on-demand video via Fan TV, a platform that was recently acquired by Rovi.

