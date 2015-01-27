TWC Biz Unit Brings 10-Gig to One World Trade Center

Time Warner Cable said its Business Services unit has completed a network investment at the One World Trade Center in New York that will enable it to deliver speeds up to 10 Gbps to the new 104-story, 1,776-foot tower.

For the deployment, TWC said it has pulled more than 1.5 miles of fiber and coaxial cable throghoput the building, supplying about 3 million square feet of the Class A office building with access to the company’s suite of communications products and servicves.

“Our network expansion to One World Trade Center provides business tenants with access to one of the fastest and most reliable networks founds anywhere in New York City, making it an even more attractive business address,” Phil Meeks, EVP and COO of Time Warner Cable Business Services, said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with the Durst organization to invest in Lower Manhattan’s continued economic revitalization.”

