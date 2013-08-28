TWC Aims for ‘Comprehensive' Video Offering on Xbox 360

Offering a live TV lineup that is close to Time Warner Cable's full linear subscription TV offering was a key early goal for the MSO as it developed its app for the Xbox 360 console. The app, launched Tuesday, offers up to 300 linear TV channels, depending on the market.

"We want to deliver as much of the set-top experience as we can through the [Xbox 360] to customers," said Mike Angus, TWC's senior vice president and general manager of video, noting that the MSO views this approach as a differentiator on the console. "It is our goal, unlike what we've seen with others, to offer as comprehensive an offering as we can."

Those others include TWC competitor Verizon FiOS TV, which offers a subset of its live TV lineup to the Xbox 360. Comcast's Xbox 360 app, meanwhile, is limited to VOD.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.