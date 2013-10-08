TWC Adds Scripps To Out-Of-Home Streaming Lineup

Time Warner Cable's TV Everywhere app for iOS and Android devices and its TWCTV.com Web video hub has added out-of-home live streaming for a handful of channels from the Scripps Networks stable: Travel Channel, HGTV, Food Network, DIY and Cooking Channel.

Verizon Communications' FiOS Mobile app offers out-of-home streaming access to DIY, Travel Channel, Food Network and HGTV.

Scripps has already launched authenticated, branded TV Everywhere apps for all of its networks except Great American Country. Among them, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel and HGTV introduced TV Everywhere offerings on the Web and the iOS and Android platforms, while DIY has a Web-based version up now and is close to launching its own native app. Pay-TV operators with rights to those apps include AT&T, Bright House Networks, Comcast, DirecTV, Cablevision Systems, and TWC.



