TWC Adds 17 New Channels To iPad App Overnight

The channel count on Time Warner Cable's iPad app is now up to 37 national networks, after the operator announced Friday that it added 17 new channels from programmers including Disney/ESPN, Comcast Networks and Rainbow Media to its TWCable TV app for the iPad overnight.

The move comes a day after the cable company dropped a dozen channels in the face of cease-and-desist demands from Discovery Communications, Fox Cable Networks and Viacom.

The channels include a "diverse array of programming, including sports, news and public affairs networks," TWC said. The new channels are: CNBC World, CSPAN, CSPAN2, CSPAN3, Chiller, Disney XD, ESPNnews, G4, HSN, IFC, Jewelry, QVC, Sleuth, SOAPnet, Style, Golf Channel and WeTV.

Also included are Time Warner Cable's local news channels in each market where they are available: NY1, NY1 Noticias and YNN Austin.

In a statement, TWC president and chief operating officer Robert Marcus said: "This is a great lineup of channels that will enhance our customers' enjoyment of the TWCableTV app anywhere in their home. We are proud to be working with the programming partners who understand the importance of meeting our customers', and their viewers', desire to watch the content they pay for on any screen in their home."

