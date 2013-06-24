TW Cable Plays With Starz and Encore
Time Warner Cable is the latest major U.S. pay TV operator
to launch access to Starz Play and Encore Play, two authenticated TV Everywhere
services from the premium programmer that offer more than 1,000 movies and
original titles per month combined.
Those apps, available to TWC subs who subscribe to Starz and
Encore, are currently offered on several IP-connected devices, including the
iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and select Android devices, including the following
tablets: the Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD, Nook HD, Nook HD+ and the Google
Nexus 4. Those services are also available on the Web at Starzplay.com and Encoreplay.com.
The availability of the apps to TWC customers comes about a
month after the MSO and Starz struck
a carriage renewal pact that, for the first time, covered the TV Everywhere
component.
