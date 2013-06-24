TW Cable Plays With Starz and Encore

Time Warner Cable is the latest major U.S. pay TV operator

to launch access to Starz Play and Encore Play, two authenticated TV Everywhere

services from the premium programmer that offer more than 1,000 movies and

original titles per month combined.

Those apps, available to TWC subs who subscribe to Starz and

Encore, are currently offered on several IP-connected devices, including the

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and select Android devices, including the following

tablets: the Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD, Nook HD, Nook HD+ and the Google

Nexus 4. Those services are also available on the Web at Starzplay.com and Encoreplay.com.

The availability of the apps to TWC customers comes about a

month after the MSO and Starz struck

a carriage renewal pact that, for the first time, covered the TV Everywhere

component.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.